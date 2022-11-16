D87T8913.JPG

There may be only one Wine Walk in 2023, albeit a bigger one possibly.

The Braselton Downtown Development Authority, during its Nov. 10 meeting, discussed possibly holding a single Wine Walk in 2023 and increasing the number tickets sold rather than holding multiple events. Holding the event on a Saturday or Sunday, opposed to a week night, was also discussed.

