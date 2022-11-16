There may be only one Wine Walk in 2023, albeit a bigger one possibly.
The Braselton Downtown Development Authority, during its Nov. 10 meeting, discussed possibly holding a single Wine Walk in 2023 and increasing the number tickets sold rather than holding multiple events. Holding the event on a Saturday or Sunday, opposed to a week night, was also discussed.
The town hosts two downtown Wine Walks a year, while another is held in Braselton West.
•reported that a scouting group picked up 151 pounds of trash from a creek bed along Davis St. during a recent cleanup event. DDA member Chip Dale added that parking deck trash remains a problem. He said a crew which recently put up Christmas lights “left a lot of trash” on the upper level.
•announced Thursday, May 4, as a tentative date for DDA’s annual Toast to Braselton event.
•heard that the town’s annual Zombie Run will be tweaked next year to find a different course option. The Zombie Run is held on Davis St. but residential development planned along that road has the DDA seeking alternatives.
•continues to seek applicants for two open spots on its board. As of Nov. 10, the DDA had received one application for the vacancies. DDA members Cindy Green and Tracy Bradenburg recently resigned.
