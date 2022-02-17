Braselton downtown leaders continue to seek sponsors and raffle items for their annual “Toast of Braselton.”
The event — which raises funds for Braselton Downtown Development Authority (DDA) programs and economic development — is scheduled for May 12 (6-9 p.m.) at the newly-constructed Braselton Civic Center.
“Last year, we did really well on sponsorships, and we need to this year, too,” DDA member Mitch Chapman said at the group’s Feb. 10 meeting.
Dubbed “The Bootlegger’s Ball,” this year’s Toast of Braselton will be prohibition-themed. Included in the event are casino tables.
“Not for gambling purposes, but entertainment purposes,” Chapman noted.
The Braselton DDA plans a larger event this year than previously with at least 200 tickets for sale. The Bootlegger’s ball will include both a silent and live auction.
“The main thing from our standpoint right now is we need sponsorships and auction items,” Chapman said.
Proceeds from last year’s Toast of Braselton went toward historic renovations and downtown art, among other projects.
For more information, contact Jessica Payne at jpayne@braselton.net.
