The DDA’s Mitch Chapman announced Thursday (July 13) that the event will be held Sept. 22, 2024.
Updated: July 18, 2023 @ 11:03 pm
Chapman said last month that the DDA looks to hold the festival on the Braselton Town Green.
The festival will coincide with the annual two-day Pooches in the Park event. Still, Braselton Main Street Director Jessica Payne said the events shouldn’t conflict and could actually “piggyback” on one another.
The DDA looks to establish the festival as an annual fundraiser to replace the yearly Zombie Run 5K, which has been dropped from the DDA’s calendar.
OTHER NEWSIn other news discussed by the DDA:
•is working on a contract with the artist whose design the DDA selected for the repainting of Braselton’s downtown planters. Meanwhile, work on the parking deck mural extension was slated to begin this past weekend.
•heard that the promotions committee wants to start monthly “cars and coffee” car show events. The committee also discussed placing bee art in certain spots downtown.
•heard that the Aug. 10 Downtown Wine Walk (5-9 p.m.) is sold out.
•continues work towards a booster grant program to aid downtown business owners with various projects.
