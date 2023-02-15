D87T8898 copy 3.jpg

Decisions on two open spots on Braselton’s Downtown Development Authority (DDA) will wait at least another month.

For the second-straight voting session, the Braselton Town Council tabled action to fill two empty DDA seats with a 5-0 vote on Monday (Feb. 13).

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.