Decisions on two open spots on Braselton’s Downtown Development Authority (DDA) will wait at least another month.
For the second-straight voting session, the Braselton Town Council tabled action to fill two empty DDA seats with a 5-0 vote on Monday (Feb. 13).
This latest postponement came after Mayor Kurt Ward added himself to the pool of DDA candidates.
“Our DDA is currently comprised of five people that have business interests in Braselton but are not residents of the Town of Braselton,” Ward said during the council’s Feb. 9 work session before submitting himself as a candidate.
The DDA nominated Susan Wyatt and Esteban de Leon for the open seats back in January. But Ward motioned to table the vote last month to allow council members to talk with both nominees.
On Monday, council member Jim Joedecke asked to table the vote for another month to allow for additional discussion.
“I think this is a good opportunity for all of us to kind of reset and re-group and have some conversations that maybe should have already happened,” he said. “And I look forward to working with development authority. I think we all do.”
Ward asked to amend Joedecke’s motion and place Joedecke as a liaison between the council and the DDA over the next month.
But Joedecke pointedly expressed frustration with serving as a go-between, saying the two sides needed to communicate better.
“I don’t want to be the a$&hole, but the idea that I’ve got to go back and forth between this board and that group seems kind of silly to me,” he said. “We should all be talking. And if there’s some kind of issue going on, let’s all get in a room and figure it out.”
“But I’m not going to do what I did for the last three days, which was talk to them, talk to you, talk to them, talk to you,” Joedecke continued. “I don’t have time for it. I think we have got to get to a place where we are all working together.”
“This is why I think we need someone on the DDA,” Ward replied.
Joedecke ultimately agreed to serve as the liaison but stressed that all of the council should engage in those talks.
Ward also asked that the council have a representative among a “core group” working on planning meetings with Downtown Strategies, a firm that is helping compile Braselton’s five-year downtown plan. He noted that the DDA and visitor’s bureau have representatives in that group. Ward asked that council member Becky Richardson serve in that role.
Jane Ranch of Gainesville addressed the council about the DDA openings during public comment, saying she spoke on behalf of Braselton developer Matt Ruppel. She pointed to a DDA’s financing resources and land-acquisition ability and asked the council to consider qualified DDA candidates with business experience.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.