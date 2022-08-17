A proposed hotel in Braselton has received the endorsement of the town’s downtown leaders.
The Braselton Downtown Development Authority (DDA) voted unanimously Thursday (Aug. 11) to write a letter of support to the mayor and town council on behalf of Atlanta Development Company for a boutique hotel project called Braselton Lofts. The proposed site is on Davis St. adjacent to Braselton Brewing Company.
