Action on a controversial and legally contentious rezoning proposed for property across from Chateau Elan on Hwy. 211 was deferred by the Braselton Town Council on Dec. 9 until a called meeting on Dec. 18 at 5 p.m.
The plan for a massive housing and commercial development on 230 acres around the Publix shopping center was turned down by the council in August. A subsequent lawsuit against the town remanded the case back to the council for another hearing.
The council held that hearing Dec. 9 during its regular council meeting. An attorney for developer HECE, LLC, argued that the council should now go ahead and approve the rezoning with conditions that had been worked out between HECE and the city.
But one citizen who lives at Chateau Elan said that the project should now go back before the town's planning commission for more public input before the council takes any final action.
An attorney for the developers of the Publix shopping center also opposed plans by the Georgia Department of Transportation for a traffic signal design at the site.
RESIDENTIAL DEVELOPMENT GETS NOD
Braselton council members also voted Monday, Dec. 9, to approve a large residential project on a former vineyard.
The council approved a master plan change for 57 acres off Hwy. 124 with a number of conditions.
Fountainhead Residential Development plans a mix of residential uses on the property, including 118 multi-family units, 24 townhouses and 114 detached single-family units.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business Dec. 9, the council approved:
•several 2020 alcohol license applications for Vincent Venturo Squillance with Gas Express for the Circle K convenience stores at 983 Hwy. 124 and 1975 Hwy. 211; and for Neville Erasmus with Merritt Hospitality for Paddy’s Pub, The Spa at Chateau Elan, Hampton Inn & Suites, Marc at Chateau Elan and The Inn at Chateau Elan.
•hazard mitigation plans with Jackson and Gwinnett counties.
•an easement request from Atlanta Gas Light as part of the town’s project to add a lane to Chardonnay Trace.
•a change to its alcoholic beverage license ordinance to streamline the process.
•a change to its floodplain management regulations to conform to state standards.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.