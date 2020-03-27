In a move aimed at combating the spread of COVID-19 in the area, the Town of Braselton is ordering residents to stay home and for non-essential businesses to close.
The Braselton Town Council approved the order in a special called meeting March 27. The rules will take effect March 28 at 12:01 a.m. and will continue through April 13 at 11:59 p.m.
Highlights include:
All Braselton residents are directed to stay home except to participate in essential activities, essential government functions or operate essential businesses.
"Residents may leave their homes to conduct activities that are essential to their own health and safety and that of family/household members, partners, significant others, and pets. Essential activities include, but are not limited to, obtaining food, medication and medical supplies, household consumer supplies and healthcare services or caring for a family member or pet in another household," town leaders state.
Residents can also participate in outdoor activities (walking, hiking, running, golfing, bicycling) if social distancing requirements are followed.
-
All businesses except essential businesses are ordered to close.
The list of essential businesses is extensive and includes:
• Healthcare operations
• Grocery stores, food banks, convenience stores, farmers’ markets and stores that sell food in addition to other household items.
• Farming activities
• Organizations providing food or shelter or other social services for needy individuals.
• Media organizations.
• Banks and financial institutions.
• Hardware stores.
• Plumbers, electricians, exterminators and other similar service providers.
• Mailing and shipping service businesses.
• Private education institutions.
• Laundromats, dry cleaners and laundry services.
• Food to-go or drive-thru at restaurants.
• Schools that provide free food to students and others, but only to-go.
• Business supply firms.
• Private transportation providers.
• Home-care services for adults or children.
• Lawyers, accounting services, real estate services but only for “legally mandated activities.”
• Childcare facilities for those employed in an exempted work profession.
• Businesses providing services to any government.
* Other business owners can do “minimum basic operations” to keep their business secure, process payroll and other such functions.
-
Public gatherings are prohibited. That includes gathering outside a household with any number of people.
-
Residents are asked to cease non-essential travel.
Find the full details here.
Also note, the town council previously approved allowing patio dining options at local restaurants. That will no longer be allowed, according to discussion held during the March 27 meeting.
