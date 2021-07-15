According to a press release, U.S. real estate developer Rockefeller Group announced Thursday (July 15) that it has sold a 222,618-square-foot speculative distribution center in Braselton to Cabot Properties.
The building is fully leased to Duckyang America Inc., a Korean automotive equipment supplier who is using the building for warehousing and light manufacturing. Located on Broadway Ave. along the I-85 North corridor in the North Atlanta submarket, Braselton 85 broke ground in fall 2020 and was completed in March.
"Duckyang's lease at Braselton 85 and Cabot's purchase of the building shows that demand for new Class-A industrial space in Atlanta remains strong heading into the second half of 2021 and that Atlanta and its suburbs are a key distribution hub for both national and international companies," said Steven McGee, Director, Southeast Development for Rockefeller Group in the press release.
Duckyang America Inc. manufactures and distributes cockpit modules, instrument panels and door trims for the automotive industry. The company took occupancy in March.
