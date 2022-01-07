Foxfield Industrial recently sold a 455,602-square-foot bulk distribution facility at 1001 Cherry Dr. in Braselton, according to a report from Rebusiness Online. Birmingham-based Growth Capital Partners acquired the property for $27.4 million.
Completed in 1985 and expanded in 1996, the property is leased to two tenants: YearOne Inc. and TransSouth Logistics. The 30.5-acre site provides excess land for potential building expansion and/or additional outdoor and trailer storage, according to the report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.