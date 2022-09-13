D87T8913.JPG

Braselton downtown officials are at work compiling a tour of the best spots in town to enjoy adult beverages.

Amy Pinnell discussed the idea with the Braselton Downtown Development Authority at its Sept. 8 meeting. Rather than a timed tour, the Cocktail Trail will serve as a self-guided tour for visitors and residents to visit those establishments. Selected restaurants and bars are encouraged to highlight a signature “Cocktail Trail” beverage to be listed on the Cocktail Trail guide. Nonalcoholic drinks can be included.

Locations

