Braselton downtown officials are at work compiling a tour of the best spots in town to enjoy adult beverages.
Amy Pinnell discussed the idea with the Braselton Downtown Development Authority at its Sept. 8 meeting. Rather than a timed tour, the Cocktail Trail will serve as a self-guided tour for visitors and residents to visit those establishments. Selected restaurants and bars are encouraged to highlight a signature “Cocktail Trail” beverage to be listed on the Cocktail Trail guide. Nonalcoholic drinks can be included.
According to downtown leaders, the purpose of the trail is add weekend tourist activities that encourage visitors to explore all parts of Braselton and use the town’s trolley system. Most of the trail locations will be within walking distance of a trolley stop.
ARTISTS SELECTED FOR FESTIVAL
Twelve artists have been selected for a live mural painting event being featured in the DDA’s Oct. 1 Art-Rageous Festival. Artists will paint one side of an 8’ X 8’ square on a plywood cube. The DDA still seeks one more square sponsor. The sponsorship cost is $2,000 and the money will be used to pay the artists. Email jpayne@braselton.net for more sponsor information.
In other business, the DDA:
•heard about the community development office’s efforts to replace the downtown dollars program (a paper certificate) with an electronic gift card program called the “Buy Local Braselton Card.” This gift card that can only be used at participating Braselton businesses. Previously, only downtown businesses where included on this list but the community development office will now offer this to any business inside city limits. For more information, go to https:/www.yiftee.com/
•approved tree trimming on DDA-owned property on Harrison St. Branches from two trees are hanging over the historic structure there, creating rust on the roof.
