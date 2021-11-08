Braselton’s downtown park will receive its first improvements in roughly 20 years after the town council approved a $149,092 bid for upgrades.
The council voted unanimously Monday (Nov. 8) to award the bid to J&K Construction.
The most recent upgrades to the park came back in the early 2000s.
These improvements will include lighting, increasing the number of electrical outlets for festivals, fixing drainage issues and re-sodding around the community center.
Emergency vet clinic given green light to relocate
A local emergency veterinary clinic seeking to move across town received the final OK from Braselton leaders.
The town council voted unanimously Monday (Nov. 8) to allow a conditional-use permit for Barrow County for Animal Emergency Care of Braselton (AECOB) for a 1.77-acre tract at 1051 Hwy. 124. The approval will allow the clinic, currently housed in the Publix shopping center, to build a free-standing facility on the property.
The council’s action came after the Braselton Planning Commission recommended approval with a 5-0 not on Oct. 25.
The practice, which sees emergency cases only, has outgrown its current Hwy. 211 location and owners plan to build a 10,000 square-foot facility at the Hwy. 124 location.
In other business, the council approved an alcoholic beverage license for Hollie Ansley for a restaurant to be located in the town’s 1904 Building.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.