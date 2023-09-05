Standard and Poor Global Ratings raised its underlying ratings from A to A+ on Braselton’s water and sewage outstanding revenue bonds, according to a press release from the town.
“The upgrade reflects our view of the system’s improving all-in debt service coverage, which we expect to stay consistent, increasing unrestricted cash reserves that will likely be sustained based on planned rate increases, and diverse customer base, with significant service area growth,” the S&P report states.
“This is a fantastic rating,” said Town Manager Jennifer Scott, “and credit goes to a number of employees, system customers and our team’s long-range planning. We have a strong finance and operations team, and we have a loyal customer base who enjoy the benefits of our water/wastewater systems.”
The town is planning a wastewater treatment plant expansion and has renewed water purchase agreements to plan for the future. The water supply is expected to suffice for a decade.
Shelter hosting first-ever Furry Fall Festival
Hall County Animal Shelter will host the first-annual Furry Fall Festival Saturday, Sept. 30 at Laurel Park from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
“We are excited to be able to host this fall event and ring in the season with our community pet owners and soon-to-be pet owners,” Hall County Animal Services Director Trey Garcia said. “The Animal Shelter continues to strive for ways in which we can successfully enhance our relationships with the public, while providing education and services tailored to our pets.
The event will have a designated adoption area full of adoptable dogs from the Hall County Animal Shelter, along with a free rabies vaccine clinic for guests to get their pets up-to-date on shots.
The Furry Fall Festival will have food trucks, vendors and a pet costume contest with a prize for first place. Free vendor reservations are still being accepted with a donation made to the Hall County Animal Shelter. Anyone (art, pet-related, realtors) who may be interested in reserving a vendor’s slot is asked to contact Stephanie Maloch at smaloch@hallcounty.org for details.
