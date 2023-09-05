Braselton multi-color banner

Standard and Poor Global Ratings raised its underlying ratings from A to A+ on Braselton’s water and sewage outstanding revenue bonds, according to a press release from the town.

“The upgrade reflects our view of the system’s improving all-in debt service coverage, which we expect to stay consistent, increasing unrestricted cash reserves that will likely be sustained based on planned rate increases, and diverse customer base, with significant service area growth,” the S&P report states.

