A national organization seeks to open a charter school at the old West Jackson Primary School campus, which is owned by the Town of Braselton. 

A national charter school organization seeking to lease the former West Jackson Primary School from the Town of Braselton will continue its preliminary work.

No lease agreement has been reached, but the Braselton Town Council voted Monday (May 8) to authorize Town Manager Jennifer Scott and Town Attorney Gregory Jay to enter into a license agreement "with terms and conditions appropriate at their discretion" with National Heritage Academies (NHA).

