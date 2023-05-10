A national charter school organization seeking to lease the former West Jackson Primary School from the Town of Braselton will continue its preliminary work.
No lease agreement has been reached, but the Braselton Town Council voted Monday (May 8) to authorize Town Manager Jennifer Scott and Town Attorney Gregory Jay to enter into a license agreement "with terms and conditions appropriate at their discretion" with National Heritage Academies (NHA).
The agreement would allow NHA to begin on-site assessments of the dormant school and the property to determine the facility's needs should it lease the building for a charter school. NHA's letter of intent to the Town of Braselton included a development agreement and lease agreement, but the council voted only on the license agreement Monday.
National Heritage Academies, based out of Michigan, has proposed to remodel, use and maintain the aging Hwy. 53 building for a K-8 charter school, paying Braselton an annual lease of approximately $100,000. The Town of Braselton has owned West Jackson Primary School building since 2021.
NHA, which has partnered with 100 charter schools in nine states, seeks a lease of at least 40 years. The organization looks to open the campus as a K-5 school in August 2024 before expanding to K-8. A local, non-profit board would oversee the proposed Braselton school, which would serve an estimated 772 students. The group should know within 45 days if it will be granted a charter by the state's charter school association.
With a licensing agreement with Braselton, Jeff Chamberlain of NHA said he could move forward with discussions with other governmental jurisdictions that would be tied to the school, including Jackson County, Jackson County Parks and Recreation, The Jackson County Board of Education and the City of Hoschton. The school would need to use Historic Braselton Gym, which sits behind the school, and the adjacent ball fields.
Jackson County has an intergovernmental agreement to run and operate the ballfields and historic gym. The ballfields are owned partially by both Hoschton and Braselton. Braselton owns the gym.
Though owned by Braselton, the school site sits in unincorporated Jackson County. A charter school would require a rezoning from the Jackson County Board of Commissioners.
During Thursday's (May 4) work session discussion with Chamberlain, councilmember Becky Richardson expressed concerns about protecting the historic gym. She noted the NHA's letter of intent (LOI) included gym renovations. Chamberlain, however, said NHA has no intention of renovating that space, and the LOI statement was an error. He said the letter of intent was non-binding and agreed to re-draft the LOI to remove references to the gym's renovation.
Still, Richardson — who noted that the Braselton community pooled its resources together six decades ago to build the gym — was concerned about the gym space, particularly scheduling when the school expands to middle school grades and fields its own athletic teams. Jackson County Recreation teams already use the facility for games.
Similarly, District 3 Jackson County Commissioner Chad Bingham, who attended Thursday's work session, said he wanted to ensure scheduling for the ball fields and gym was protected.
In other business, the council:
•approved an offer of a first right of refusal from the Braselton Downtown Development Authority (DDA) for the old Braselton school property on Harrison St. should the DDA sell the property. According to Braselton Town Manager Jennifer Scott, the DDA has no current plans to sell the property.
•approved an agreement with Hall County for its transportation special purpose local option sales tax (T-SPLOST) to be included on a November referendum. Scott noted that this T-SPLOST money would fund the remainder of a widening of Spout Springs Rd. and improvements on Thompson Mill Rd. from the town limits to Spout Springs Rd. Those improvements include sidewalks (likely wide enough for golf carts), widening and pre-paving. Additionally, Braselton would receive a $3 million cut of Hall County T-SPLOST funds for any transportation improvements.
•approved Mayor Kurt Ward's candidacy as a Georgia Municipalities Association District 5 officer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.