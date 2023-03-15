Braselton Municipal Court
Photo by Ben Munro

After much deliberation, Braselton has its two new downtown development authority (DDA) members.

The town council, albeit narrowly, approved the appointment of Susan Wyatt and Esteban de Leon to the open seats with a 3-2 vote on Monday (March 13) following postponement of a decision the past two months.

