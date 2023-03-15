After much deliberation, Braselton has its two new downtown development authority (DDA) members.
The town council, albeit narrowly, approved the appointment of Susan Wyatt and Esteban de Leon to the open seats with a 3-2 vote on Monday (March 13) following postponement of a decision the past two months.
Councilmembers Becky Richardson, Jim Joedecke and Richard Harper voted in favor of the appointments. Mayor Kurt Ward and council member James Murphy voted in opposition.
Prior to the decision, Ward motioned to table the vote again for more discussion, with Joedecke continuing to lead those talks. But Joedecke declined, saying he’d “moved on from this.”
“I’m not going to serve as liaison to the development authority,” he said. “I think we all need to be having those discussions.”
Ward’s motion died for lack of a second.
Richardson then motioned to appoint Wyatt and de Leon to the DDA.
The DDA submitted Wyatt and de Leon as its nominations in January, but the council tabled its vote to allow for discussion with each nominee. In February, Ward added his name to the list of candidates for the DDA, but the council postponed its vote again when Joedecke asked to table the decision to allow for more discussion. Ward asked Joedeck to serve as the liaison with the DDA for those discussions.
In other appointments, Richardson selected Sherri Holmes as the District 1 representative for the Braselton Zoning Board of Appeals. The council tabled its selection of a Gainesville Hall Metropolitan Planning Organization Citizens Advisory Committee representative to next month's meeting.
COUNCIL TRANSFERS GRIST MILL TO VISITOR’S BUREAU
The council approved the transfer of the town’s grist mill to the Braselton Visitor’s Bureau Authority (BVBA) as part of renovation plans for the historic structure.
The BVBA can take out a loan for the proposed renovation and expansion of the mill, which was built in the early 1900s and functioned for approximately six decades. The BVBA is seeking bids for the project, which will cost an estimated $2 million.
Under this plan, the BVBA would locate its office in the revitalized mill and rent the remaining office spaces to businesses. The BVBA, if necessary, could also utilize tourism product development (TPD) funds being allotted to the civic center and apply them to debt for the mill. Town Manager Jennifer Scott said those funds “shouldn’t be needed” for the civic center now since that facility is “up and running and leased.”
In other business, the council:
•approved a new alcohol license for Seminary’s Sayani for Circle K at 1975 Hwy. 211 after tabling a decision last month.
•approved a new alcohol license for Roland Stanley for Cork it Braselton (formerly Blake’s of Braselton) at 36 Frances St.
•approved a special event license for Steven Stone of Brew Crew for the April 21-23 Braselton Antique Festival.
•renewed the town’s agreement with the Jackson County Jail as a secondary option for prisoner housing if the Gwinnett County Jail cannot take them.
