Braselton was recently awarded a $580,000 Clean Water State Revolving Fund (CWSRF) loan by the Georgia Environmental Finance Authority (GEFA) board of directors.
The loan will finance improvements to the town’s stormwater system. The town is experiencing drainage issues on Harrison Street that are causing siltation and streambank erosion in Indian Creek. This project will widen and repave Harrison Street, enhance stormwater facilities, improve drainage, reduce siltation and increase capacity.
The town will pay 0.5-percent interest on the 10-year loan, which is eligible for a reduced interest rate because Braselton is a WaterFirst Community.
The CWSRF provides low-interest loans for wastewater and water pollution control infrastructure. These projects conserve and improve water resources and facilitate economic development. The program is jointly funded by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the state of Georgia.
