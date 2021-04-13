Braselton leaders gave the go-ahead for a subdivision off Ednaville Rd. this week.
The Braselton Town Council voted April 12 to approve a request to annex and rezone 55 acres off Ednaville Rd.
The applicant, Old Norcross Investments, requested an R-3 zoning to allow development of 106 detached single-family units.
Council members approved the project with a number of conditions. Among those conditions is a requirement to provide an amenity area, which will be shared by the adjacent proposed subdivision named Fox Creek Subdivision.
OTHER BUSINESS
Also at its meeting, the council approved:
•an alcohol beverage application for Brian Shaw for beer and wine sales (including Sundays) at Twisted Axes 2345 Thompson Mill Rd.
•an alcohol beverage license for Julie Joy to include frozen consumables at Joy Company Market at 56 Henry St.
•appointing Dennis Still to the newly-formed Barrow County/Braselton Joint Development Authority and Donna Johnson to the town’s Urban Development Agency.
