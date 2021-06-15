Braselton leaders gave the go-ahead this week to allow slightly smaller houses to be developed in a planned subdivision.
The Braselton Town Council voted June 14 to approve rezoning 46.62 acres on Ednaville Rd. from R-2 to R-3.
Clint Copeland, who spoke for the applicant, said they requested the zoning change to allow 2,000 sq. ft. homes instead of 2,200 sq. ft. homes. Developers plan 80 lots on the property. A number of amenities are also proposed, including walking trails, gardening space and an outdoor oven/barbecue area.
The request was approved with a number of conditions, including one that says the community’s covenants will limit the number of rentals to 30% with a hardship provision. If developers later decide the property should be 100% rental, they will have to notify the town.
AIRBNB APPROVED
Council members also gave the go-ahead to allow a “bed and breakfast” in the downtown area.
Kacie de Leon requested a conditional use to allow a bed and breakfast on a little under ½ acre at 88 Lakeshore Dr.
The property won’t be a traditional B&B. Instead, de Leon will operate the property as a short-term rental on Airbnb. The town does not have zoning regulations on short-term rentals, making the B&B use the best match.
The house includes three bedrooms and two baths. It will be rented as a whole (not by individual rooms) and will be limited to six guests.
De Leon has rules in place to prevent disruption of neighbors, along with security measures.
In addition to the conditional use, council members also approved a variance request for de Leon removing a requirement that the operator of the B&B must live on the property.
OTHER BUSINESS
Also at its June meetings, the council:
•got an update on its pending development code update. Woody Giles with TSW, the firm currently working on the development code, gave an update on its progress. Giles discussed several big picture considerations they’ve heard from the community during recent public meetings including: wanting to keep Braselton a “small town” without a lot of density and traffic; preserving green space; finding the right spectrum of housing types; developing design guidelines for residential and commercial development; and keeping the character of downtown as it continues to develop. Giles said they’ve also heard comments about some of the town’s regulations being out-of-date or contradictory; the overuse of the planned unit development zoning; and the need to make the zoning process more streamlined. Giles said they’ll work to get a draft of the code changes this summer and will present it to the public this fall. A final draft will ultimately come before the council for a vote.
•held a hearing on its proposed 2022 general fund, water/wastewater, stormwater and civic center budgets. The council will vote on those budgets at a special called meeting Friday, June 18, at 4 p.m. Budget voting meetings for other town agencies include: Downtown Development Authority, June 17 at 11 a.m.; Visitors Bureau Authority, June 16 at 4 p.m.; Urban Redevelopment Agency, June 17 at 4 p.m.
•heard some updates on the town’s civic center, which is actively under construction on Davis St. in downtown Braselton. The town will set rental fees in the coming weeks and recently took applications for the civic center director. Town manager Jennifer Scott said they haven’t had too many delays in getting construction materials.
•approved a GEFA loan modification to allow an extension through December for construction at The Falls lift station. The town has seen a delay in getting construction materials and discovered the need for odor control upgrades.
•approved calling for the 2021 municipal election.
•approved reappointing Tracy Brandenburg to the downtown development authority. The council also approved appointing Chip Dale to the DDA to succeed Rhonda Stites.
