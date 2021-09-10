Sloane Meyer has been hired to head up Braselton’s still-under-construction civic center.
Meyer, who formerly ran the Jackson County Historic Courthouse event center, began work on Aug. 30. She will oversee the $6.28 million, 40,000 square-foot facility being built on Davis St.
Meyer told the Braselton Downtown Development Authority (DDA) on Thursday (Sept. 9) that she hopes for a January ribbon-cutting ceremony for the center. She will also soon begin booking the facility.
“Very soon, (Braselton manger) Jennifer (Scott) is going to announce that I will start taking reservations for the 2022 year,” Meyer said to the DDA.
Meyer will oversee a facility that’s already in great demand despite not yet complete. Braselton town manager Jennifer Scott said she'd already been flooded with requests, prior to Meyer’s hire, about renting the facility.
“I was getting, almost every day, somebody who wanted to go ahead and book it,” said Scott, who added that Meyer has already set rental rates.
Meyer will work out of town hall until the civic center is ready.
While Meyer said the center will be used for weddings and other private event rentals, she said she certainly wants the space to be utilized for downtown events, too.
“I want to be an intricate part of what Braselton already has going on and double up on the festivals, and if there’s something we can coordinate on the town green and have it in the civic center, I want it to be part of all of that,” she said.
