Old Braselton photo

The Town of Braselton has hosted its holiday celebration in November ever since the 1920s. The Braselton brothers, who owned and ran the general store in town, held the celebration in November to kick off the holiday shopping season. 

 Photo courtesy of the Town of Braselton

While other towns hold their holiday celebrations in December, a century-old tradition keeps Braselton’s firmly in place in November.

The town will host its holiday parade and tree lighting Saturday (Nov. 19). The event’s spot on the calendar dates back to the 1920s when the Braselton brothers hosted a November community celebration to kick off their store’s holiday-shopping season. Amy Pinnell, Braselton’s community development director, said town officials often hear from those who wonder why the town doesn’t hold its celebration in December.

