While other towns hold their holiday celebrations in December, a century-old tradition keeps Braselton’s firmly in place in November.
The town will host its holiday parade and tree lighting Saturday (Nov. 19). The event’s spot on the calendar dates back to the 1920s when the Braselton brothers hosted a November community celebration to kick off their store’s holiday-shopping season. Amy Pinnell, Braselton’s community development director, said town officials often hear from those who wonder why the town doesn’t hold its celebration in December.
“Yes, every year, we kind of get called out,” said Pinnell, noting that some people bristle at celebrating Christmas before Thanksgiving. “ … I’m like, ‘Yeah, I hear you, but this is what the Braseltons did."
Pinnell explains the importance of the early celebration in the hey day Braselton Brothers Store. A day of shopping was much more rare back then in rural Georgia, so the Braseltons made an event out of it for their customer base. The Braselton brothers handed out candy and fruit to kids, brought in a Santa and stocked their general store with wares for the hoards of shoppers.
“Back in the day, people didn’t go shopping all the time,” Pinnell said. “So, they really kicked into gear their holiday really early so that farmers and folks that had to kind of come in only once a week or maybe even only once a month into the community were able to shop and prepare for the holidays.”
Not only did the celebration kick off the Christmas season in Braselton, it coincided with the anniversary of the Braselton brothers’ business.
“They always kind of tied in a big kickoff in early November,” Pinnell said. “We know that they did that really early on, and they continued to always kind of have a celebration.”
The holiday celebration has evolved over the years but continues to draw considerable crowds. Pinnell said the parade likely dates back to the 1980s or 1990s. She also noted the efforts of a group called the Braselton Business Alliance which hosted a holiday carnival in the town’s downtown park.
The present-day version of Braselton's celebration includes the large parade and tree lighting. The town used to hold those two events on separate Saturdays in November before merging them into a single event on the third Saturday of the month.
Some new wrinkles will be added to this year’s event, including live reindeer. They’ll be brought in between 2-4 p.m. after the parade. A kids' show and singalong, another addition, is slated for 1 p.m. on the stage on the town green. A kids’ scavenger hunt through the holiday market is scheduled as well.
Pinnell said it’s hard to gauge how many attend the annual event, but said the parade is “massive.”
“It’s seems like there’s more and more every year,” Pinnell said.
As the event moves forward, the town continues to pay homage to its past by keeping the celebration on the November calendar.
“That’s absolutely important to us because we love tradition, we love our history,” Pinnell said. “Our whole community was based on this store that brought a community together, so we definitely want to honor that.”
BRASELTON HOLIDAY CELEBRATION SCHEDULE
• 10 a.m.: Holiday marketplace opens on the Braselton Town Green, running until 7 p.m.
• 10:30 a.m. Parade begins on Hwy. 53 in downtown
• 11 a.m.-1 p.m., 3:30-5 p.m. Santa will be available for photos near the town green.
• 2-4 p.m. Reindeer photo opportunities at the town green
• 5-7 p.m. Tree lighting ceremony on the town green
• 7 p.m. Holiday marketplace closes and festival ends after tree lighting ceremony
