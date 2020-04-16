Braselton and Jackson County are pursuing a grant that would help beautify one of the I-85 exits in town.
The Braselton Town Council voted April 13 to authorize a joint application for a Roadside Enhancement Beautification Council grant that would fund improvements at the Hwy. 53 northbound exit. The grant — which is for a maximum of $50,000 — would fund landscaping upgrades to the triangle that sits to the left of the ramp.
Town manager Jennifer Scott said the county/town partnership gives the county a better chance at getting the grant approved.
“I think it’s a great idea,” she added.
Scott said the town has used a couple of the same grants in the past when it had a different name. One of those grants was used for improvements at the top of the Hwy. 211 exit ramps on the Chateau Elan side.
Other approved items included:
•an alcohol license for Hitesh Patel for Hit’s Tap Room at 6323 Grand Hickory Dr., Suite 200D. The license is for malt beverage consumption including Sunday sales.
•adopting the Barrow County Hazard Mitigation Plan.
