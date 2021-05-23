The LaQuinta By Wyndham in Braselton was recently awarded the annual LaQuinta Hotel of the Year Award, which recognizes the top performing hotel and their staff.
In celebration of the achievement, Khandu Patel, accepted the award from LaQuinta and Wyndham Hotels & Resorts leadership.
To be eligible for the award, hotels must have demonstrated strong guest satisfaction metrics, including online social review scores.
The LaQuinta By Wyndham in Braselton is located at at 200 Kaival Lane.
