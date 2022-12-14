The Braselton Town Council’s options for improving the Mulberry Riverwalk could include upgrading to an asphalt trail instead of gravel.
The council will consider a $1.2 million proposal for an asphalt trail rather than a crush-and-run trail, which would cost $700,000. Should the council opt for asphalt, the town would lose $200,000 worth of trail grant money available with the crush-and-run plan. SPLOST funds, however, could be applied to the asphalt project.
The town recently reopened the Riverwalk after an extended closure for its riverbank stabilization project. The town put mulch on the 2.3-mile trail to allow for citizen use, but that surface was not intended as a longterm solution.
It was noted that if the council moves forward with crush-and-run rather than asphalt, it could pave over the gravel surface with asphalt at a later time.
Building an asphalt trail would, however, require state and federal permits and public hearings because it would lie in the stream buffer.
In a related matter, the only plantings remain in the riverbank stabilization project before that work is complete.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.