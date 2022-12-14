Riverwalk reopens2
Town of Braselton

The Braselton Town Council’s options for improving the Mulberry Riverwalk could include upgrading to an asphalt trail instead of gravel.

The council will consider a $1.2 million proposal for an asphalt trail rather than a  crush-and-run trail, which would cost $700,000. Should the council opt for asphalt, the town would lose $200,000 worth of trail grant money available with the crush-and-run plan. SPLOST funds, however, could be applied to the asphalt project.

