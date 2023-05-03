A national charter school organization seeking to open a location at the old West Jackson Primary School campus is slated to go before the Braselton Town Council again this week.
Town Manager Jennifer Scott confirmed on Friday (April 28) that National Heritage Academies (NHA) requested to be included on the town’s May 4 (4:30 p.m.) work session agenda. Scott said she’s received a letter of intent from the organization regarding the old school property.
National Heritage Academies representatives went before the council in February proposing to remodel, use and maintain the aging Hwy. 53 building for a K-8 charter school, paying the town an annual lease of approximately $100,000. The Michigan-based organization — which has partnered with 100 charter schools in nine states — seeks a lease of at least 40 years. Representatives told the council that NHA seeks to open the campus as a K-5 school in August 2024 before shifting to K-8.
A local, non-profit board (New Schools Georgia) would oversee the proposed Braselton school, serving an estimated 772 students.
According to discussion during the February council meeting, the charter school would receive state funding as a public school but would not pull any property-tax dollars from local county schools.
The Town of Braselton acquired the West Jackson Primary School building in 2021 for approximately $1 million and has been considering how to use the space.
