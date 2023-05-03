Old WJPS campus

A national organization seeks to open a charter school at the old West Jackson Primary School campus, which is now owned by the Town of Braselton. 

 Photo by Ben Munro

A national charter school organization seeking to open a location at the old West Jackson Primary School campus is slated to go before the Braselton Town Council again this week.

Town Manager Jennifer Scott confirmed on Friday (April 28) that National Heritage Academies (NHA) requested to be included on the town’s May 4 (4:30 p.m.) work session agenda. Scott said she’s received a letter of intent from the organization regarding the old school property.

