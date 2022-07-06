If all goes according to plan, an 8,166 square foot expansion of the Braselton library could be ready by early 2023.
The town broke ground on the project over two weeks ago.
“We’re expecting to be in there February or March of next year,” Braselton town manager Jennifer Scott said.
The building’s walls won’t begin to go up at least until August as utilities are moved and underground infrastructure is installed.
While the town’s civic center construction was beset by multiple delays due to supply issues, so far, no ordering issues have been reported for the library project, according to Scott.
The town voted to award a bid of just under $4.1 million to BM&K Construction for the expansion back in April.
The two-story addition will house a children's wing and study rooms and allow for more circulation materials and programming. A children's garden with story time amphitheater and an environmental educational pier are also planned.
The state budget includes $1.73 million in 20-year bonds for this addition with the town covering the remaining costs.
The town has already collected some sponsorships after a recent call for donors. According to Scott, the town has secured a $100,000 sponsorship for the meeting room and also the sponsorship of one study room. The library has also received some “supporter” and “friend” level donations for the project. Those donating up to $500 will be recognized on a donor wall. Those gifting over $500 will be included on the wall and recognized on the segment of the library the donor sponsored.
For $500,000, the donor’s name will appear over the entrance into the annex from the original library structure.
IMPROVEMENTS TO BRASSIE LANE?
A potential project to both widen and install 90-degree parking striping on Brassie Lane will soon be put out for bid. The improvements to Brassie Lane — a dead-end street that was once a part of Hwy. 124 — would run from the library to Local Station restaurant.
Designs are complete and being reviewed by the town’s in-house engineer. After that review is complete the project will go out to bid “in a couple of weeks,” Scott said.
Scott expects a recommended bid to be submitted in September to the town council, which will decide whether or not to move forward with the project. The town has $800,000 in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds available for the project.
Improvements to Brassie Lane were proposed after angled parking on the dead-end street has caused problems with traffic and led to illegal parking.
The widening would allow enough space for 90-degree parking. The project — which is listed in the town’s capital improvement program for this year — would add curb and gutter along with street lights to improve pedestrian and motorist safety.
