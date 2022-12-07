Braselton’s library extension should be complete by April, adding 8,166 more square feet to the facility.
The construction timeline is slightly off track from the original March completion projection due to inclement weather days, according to Town Manager Jennifer Scott.
The $4.1 million project, which began in late June, is roughly 60% complete. The town has only experienced minor supply issues during construction, according to Scott.
“We had some things that took longer, but it wasn’t something we couldn’t get,” she said. “And there’s been some things where we’ve had to find an alternate, but that’s it.”
When complete, the two-story addition will house a children's wing and study rooms and allow for more circulation materials and programming. A children's garden with a story time amphitheater and an environmental educational pier are also planned. The construction project includes $1.73 million in state funds.
Meanwhile, the project has netted about a dozen donors. Scott said last Thursday (Dec. 1) that she will continue taking donations for two more weeks.
Related to the library project, the Braselton Arts Council is working to place a sculpture at the location. A sculptor recently met with the architect to locate a spot for the piece. The arts council must still vote on hiring the sculptor.
Improvements to two roads adjacent to the library are also in the works as part of the library project.
The town will widen Brassie Lane and install 90-degree parking, while also placing a landscaped median with street lighting down the leg of Davis St. west of Hwy. 53 running to Hwy. 124. The project will include planting street trees along the road up to Hwy. 124.
Though construction has not yet started, both road projects are expected to be complete in April and cost a total of $1.5 million, the majority of which will be covered by American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds. Scott said savings from the library expansion will also be applied to these projects.
