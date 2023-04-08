The Braselton Library will close April 12-15 for renovations, and the facility’s drop box will also be unavailable.
“We apologize for any inconvenience,” library officials wrote in a Facebook post. “All due dates will be pushed to (April) 17th. Thank you for your patience as we continue our growing process.”
