An expansion project that will add a two-story children’s wing to the Braselton Library could start by July or August.
The town began seeking bids for addition on Monday (Feb. 7) after the state signed off on the approximate $2 million project on Friday (Feb. 4). The bid process will take 30 days. The town will submit a recommended bid to the mayor and council likely in May. If the bid is approved, groundbreaking would likely follow in July or August, according to town manager Jennifer Scott.
The vast majority of the project will be covered through $1.73 million worth of state-grant funds allotted during the 2021 state legislative session. The 8,166 square-foot wing, which will be situated to the west of the original structure, will take roughly 10 months to build.
Scott noted the value of the additional space.
“We’re extremely excited,” she said. “Our library has been so popular that we’ve been having to hold programs off site, which makes it so confusing … And now we’ll be able to consolidate everything in one location to serve more people in a better way.”
The library received 4,896 attendees for children’s programs in 2019, the last conventional programming year for the facility before the start of the pandemic. All programs were conducted online in 2020.
The new wing will house all young adult and children’s book collections and materials on the first floor. The second floor will feature a room for children’s programs and a second room for adult classes and meetings.
Parking lot expansion, a children’s garden and stormwater management are included in the library expansion package. The project also includes minor alterations to the existing library structure, which opened in 2006. Those improvements will include new interior room enclosures for a manager’s office and study rooms and interior entry to the proposed addition.
CIVIC CENTER MOVE-IN PLANNED FOR MARCH
Braselton town employees will likely move furniture into the town’s newly-constructed civic center in early March, according to Scott. The town council also hopes to hold its annual planning meeting in the building in March.
The facility’s doors have been received and installed — delayed delivery had stalled the building’s completion — but the town still awaits the installation of the center’s elevator.
