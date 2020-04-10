The Braselton Library is temporarily closed, but is encouraging patrons to access its online resources for learning and leisure activities.
“Through our system’s website, www.prlib.org, library patrons have access to so many things,” said library manager, Lori Hayes. "E-books, e-audio and e-magazines are linked. And the tumble books icon takes you to a list of sources for kids, teens or adults for free reading, listening and learning.”
Through April 30, there is remote access to the popular www.ancestry.com.
“Some of the resources require a library card, but there is a link to obtain a digital library card. We hope we’re covering the needs of our patrons," Hayes added.
Hayes may be reached at lhayes@prlib.org.
