The Braselton Library remains closed due to water damage sustained from a recent pipe issue.
According to town and library officials, the issue occurred on Dec. 25 or Dec. 26 while the building was closed for four days for Christmas.
A pipe reportedly blew out of its fitting, resulting in a significant amount of water in the main portion of the library.
Braselton Library Director Lori Hayes said the water damaged some of the building’s drywall. None of the library’s cataloged books sustained damage, according to Hayes.
Town Manager Jennifer Scott said the library carpet would not need replacing, just cleaning.
No estimate has been provided yet for the cost of the damage.
According to a Braselton Library Facebook post, the facility is closed to the public “for the foreseeable future.” But Scott estimated that the building could re-open at some point this month.
The closure comes as construction crews add a $4.1 million extension to the building. Scott noted that improvements to the main library, including repainting, are part of that project.
As the library remains closed, it will offer curbside pickup for book holds Mondays through Fridays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
“We did that during COVID, so some of the people who have been here before and during COVID, should be used to that,” Hayes said.
Curbside service began Wednesday (Jan. 4).
“We’re trying to do the best we can to make sure that everybody has access to books,” Hayes said.
Hayes added that anyone with a library card through Braselton’s library can check out books at any Public Information Network for Electronic Services (PINES) library location.
