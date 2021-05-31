The Town of Braselton is expecting a 31% increase in its General Fund for FY22.
A preliminary budget for Braselton's various departments and funds was recently released by the town.
The Braselton City Council will hold a public hearing on Thurs., June 10, at 4 p.m. to take public comments on its FY22 budget. The council is expected to vote on the budget in a called meeting on Fri., June 18 at 4 p.m.
GENERAL FUND
The town's General Fund, its main governmental fund, is slated to net $7.45 million in revenues in FY22, 31% higher than the town's FY21 budget. Most of the anticipated revenue increases come from anticipated higher sales taxes, hotel/motel taxes and alcoholic beverage taxes. Various other franchise fees are also expected to go up in FY22.
Braselton doesn't levy a city property tax.
In expenses, Braselton expects its General Fund to have $5.57 million in expenses, leaving a balance of $1.87 million to go toward debt service and reserves.
WATER & SEWER
Braselton expects to have revenues form its water and sewerage operations of $11 million in FY22, up from $9.5 million budgeted in FY21.
After expenses and debt payments, Braselton expects to net $2.1 million from its water and sewer operations in the year.
OTHER FUNDS
In its other funds, Braselton expects to have the following budgets:
• Stormwater Fund: $375,000
• Civic Center Fund: $406,500
• Visitor's Bureau Fund: $2.1 million (BVB public hearing will be June 9 at 6 jp.m. with a BVB board voted June 16 at 4 p.m.)
• DDA Fund: $130,000 (DDA budget public hearing is set for June 10 at 11 a.m. with a DDA board vote slated for June 17 at 11 a.m.)
• Urban Redevelopment Agency: $450,000 (URA public hearing will be June 9 at 3 p.m. with a board vote on June 17 at 4 p.m.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.