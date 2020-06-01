Like a lot of other governments across the state, the Town of Braselton is looking to cut its main budget for its upcoming fiscal year.
Braselton's tentative General Fund budget calls for a 4.7 percent cut, from $5.95 million to $5.67 million.
The city council will hold a public hearing at the town's police and municipal court building on Thursday, June 4, at 4 p.m. to take public comment on the budget and will hold a called meeting on Thursday, June 11, at 5 p.m. to vote on the proposed general fund budget.
Every city department is taking a spending hit, according to the proposed budget. The town's police department is slated to cut $100,000 from its spending, mostly in salaries, while the town's economic development department is cutting $35,000.
Braselton expects to see a decline in sales tax revenues of $50,000 in the coming year. It also anticipates a cut of $50,000 in hotel/motel taxes; $125,000 less in building permits; and a drop of $225,000 in impact fees.
WATER/SEWER SPENDING UP
While the town's General Fund is facing cutbacks, Braselton's water and sewerage fund anticipates growth in the coming year. Income is expected to grow from $8.9 million this year to $9.8 million in FY2021.
Spending is expected to go up as well, from $6.2 million to $7.75 million.
OTHER DEPARTMENTS
Braselton also has three other smaller agency budgets that are coming up for approval.
Braselton's Visitors Bureau Authority anticipates its budget will grow from $616,000 to $625,000 in the coming year. While some areas of that agencies spending will decline, the department anticipates spending significantly more in contact marketing for special events during FY2021.
The town's downtown development authority has a budget of $89,000 for FY2021, up from $66,800 in the current year.
Braselton's Urban Redevelopment Agency expects to see its budget grow from $162,000 to $200,000 in the coming year.
HEARING SCHEDULE
The following are the hearing schedules for all city budgets:
General Fund budget: Public hearing June 4 at 4 p.m.; council action on June 11 at 5 p.m.
DDA budget: Public hearing June 11 at 11 a.m.; DDA board action on June 18 at 11 a.m.
Visitors Bureau budget: Public hearing on June 9 at 12 noon; authority action on June 16 at 10 a.m.
Urban redevelopment budget: Public hearing on June 11 at 10 a.m.; agency action on June 18 at 10 a.m.
All meetings will be held in the courtroom of the Braselton Police & Municipal Court building located at 5040 Hwy. 53.
Full copies of all city budgets can be found here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.