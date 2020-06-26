The Braselton Main Street program earned another reaccreditation certificate having completed another program of work based on the national association’s review process.
“The National Main Street program has afforded us many opportunities that have benefited our downtown community," Amy Pinnell, Braselton’s Main Street program director, said. "Through their revitalization approach, preservation resources and economic development strategies, our board continues to position downtown Braselton to thrive and drive cultural vitality.”
First certified in 2016, the Braselton program "serves as a national public-private model for business investments, historic preservation, tourism and job creation."
“We are proud to recognize this year’s 860 nationally-accredited Main Street America programs that have dedicated themselves to strengthening their communities," Patricia Frey, CEO of the National Main Street Center in Chicago said. "These programs have proven to be powerful engines for revitalization. Braselton’s performance is evaluated to meet ten rigorous performance standards."
