For the eighth consecutive year, the Braselton Main Street program received Main Street America accreditation status, according to a press release from the town.
The honor stated, “Each year, Main Street America and its partners announce the list of accredited programs to recognize their exceptional commitment to preservation-based economic development and community revitalization through the Main Street Approach.”
Main Street America CEO, Patrice Frye, said, “During another incredibly challenging year, these programs demonstrated the power of the Main Street movement to respond to the needs of their communities. I am inspired by their steadfast leadership and innovative solutions to drive essential local recovery efforts, support small businesses and nurture vibrant downtown districts.”
Braselton’s Main Street program is directed and managed by the Braselton Downtown Development Authority (DDA).
“Successful strategies for downtown revitalization are vital to our program,” DDA Chairwoman Hollie Ansley said. “Main Street America and the Georgia Main Street program give us tools and resources that help us identify our purpose and execute our goals. We are very fortunate to have a hardworking and dedicated staff which sees us through the accreditation process each year.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.