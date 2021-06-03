Braselton’s Main Street program earned another national re-certification for upholding its work plan and fulfilling its partnership with the Main Street America program.
The Chicago-based program recognizes exemplary commitment to preservation-based economic development and community revitalization. Braselton first achieved accreditation in 2015.
“It’s another significant milestone for our Main Street program,” said Downtown Development Authority chair Hollie Ansley. “The heart of our work focuses on the historic downtown and the many possibilities it holds.”
According to the National Main Street Center, the review criteria determines the communities that are building comprehensive and sustainable revitalization efforts and includes standards such as fostering public-private partnerships, documenting progress and actively preserving historic buildings.
"We value the tools and resources made available to us through the National Main Street program and look forward to continuing revitalization efforts in our downtown district," Ansley said.
