Hall County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a Braselton man on Friday evening, May 5, for the murder of his parents, according to a report from the sheriff's office.

Daniel Edward Rawlins, 39, is charged with two counts of malice murder in the deaths of Leanette Rawlins, 66, and William Rawlins, 67, at their home in the 5000 block of Union Church Rd.

