Gainesville police on Friday (Oct. 21) arrested a Braselton man claiming to be a psychic healer for allegedly scamming a couple out of $70,000, according to a post from the department. Authorities believe there may be other victims.
Gainesville investigators have charged Jackson William Ramirez-Reyes for six counts of theft by deception. According to the press release, Jackson claimed to be a psychic healer that “would make promises that he very well knew he could not uphold.”
