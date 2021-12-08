Braselton mayor-elect Kurt Ward will meet with newly-elected council members Richard Harper and James Murphy and current council members Jim Joedecke and Becky Richardson at Braselton Town Hall, located at 4982 Highway 53, on Thursday, Dec. 9 at 2 p.m.
Ward, Harper and Murphy will all take office in January.
Because the meeting does not constitute a quorum, there is no official agenda and no minutes will be taken. The meeting is open to the public.
The meeting is expected to last until 3:30 p.m.
