Braselton Mayor Kurt Ward, with Snellville Mayor Pro-Tem Dave Emanuel, authored a recent response to Georgia House Bill 1093, which deals with rental restrictions.
Ward and Emanuel, in a Feb. 4 press release, described the bill as the “removing local control of rental housing.”
“Yes — you read that correctly,” Ward and Emanuel wrote. “Members of the General Assembly seek to usurp local county and municipality authority over rental property with a lease of over 30 days. And yes, HB 1093 is gaining serious traction with 30+ supporters at present.”
The bill is sponsored by Dale Washburn of the 141st District and is now in the house judiciary committee for review.
Ward and Emanuel wrote that HB 1093 “makes it illegal for a city or county to ‘enact or enforce any restrictions on land or dwellings that are or are anticipated to be subject to a residential agreement of more than 30 days in duration and are located on any property where residential dwellings are allowed.’”
They also note that HB 1093, if approved, tacks on a $1 million fine for enacting a zoning law that could challenge this legislation.
In their response, Ward and Emanuel urged state residents and leaders to “contact the bill sponsor or members of the House Judiciary Committee to tell them to vote no for HB 1093.”
Here is Ward and Emanuel’s response in its entirety:
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE *** February 4, 2022 Subject: General Assembly removing Local Control of Rental Housing
Authors: Dave Emanuel - demaneul@snellville.org - 770-262-2115 (City of Snellville, Mayor Pro Tem); Kurt R. Ward, Esq. - BraseltonMayor@gmail.org (Town of Braselton, Mayor - former Law Review, Legislation Co-Editor, Georgia State Univ., College of Law)
Who has a better understanding of zoning and rental housing in your community - unrestrained developers, legislators meeting for 40 days under the gold dome in Atlanta, or local municipal and county leaders walking your streets and serving your community all-year-long?
In the seminal case of Euclid v. Amber, 47 S.Ct. 114 (1926), the US Supreme Court authorized zoning for local counties and municipalities. Back in the 1920’s, the municipality of Euclid (a Cleveland, Ohio suburb) made up about 12 square miles of land with a northerly border in close proximity to the shore of Lake Erie. As stated by Justice Sutherland of The Supreme Court: “On November 13, 1922, an ordinance was adopted by the village council, establishing a comprehensive zoning plan for regulating and restricting the location of trades, industries, apartment houses, two-family houses, single family houses, etc., the lot area to be built upon, the size and height of buildings, etc.” Id. at 115. Landowners challenged the ordinance, but The Supreme Court authorized zoning, even confirming “the validity of laws and regulations fixing the height of buildings within reasonable limits, the character of materials and methods of construction, [etc...]” Id. at 118.
Almost 100 years after Euclid enacted its zoning ordinance in Nov. 1922, members of Georgia’s General Assembly continue to attack local control and home rule for zoning. This effort, which is gaining a lot of momentum, grabs local control over rental housing.
Previous legislation proposed to eliminate local control over the character of materials and methods of construction. Wait - wasn’t that addressed by Justice Sutherland nearly a century ago in the Euclid case. Those all failed.
In 2021, House Bill (“HB”) 844 (< https://www.legis.ga.gov/legislation/60860 >) proposed to eliminate local control over rental housing with leases of at least 12 months. Although still available for passage, HB 844 has stalled.
Now in 2022, HB 1093 (< https://www.legis.ga.gov/legislation/61486 >) proposes to eliminate local control over rental housing with leases of at least 30 days. Yes - you read that correctly. Members of the General Assembly seek to usurp local county and municipality authority over rental property with a lease of over 30 days. And yes, HB 1093 is gaining serious traction with 30+ supporters at present.
To get specific, HB 1093, makes it illegal for a city or county to “enact or enforce any restrictions on land or dwellings that are or are anticipated to be subject to a residential agreement of more than 30 days in duration and are located on any property where residential dwellings are allowed”. {emphasis added} HB 1093 defines “Restrictions... any permit, condition, fee, occupational tax certificate fee, amenity requirement, license fee, or other limitation on land or a dwelling.” And, HB 1093 tacks on a $1M fine if you enact a zoning law that could challenge this legislation, if approved.
Here are some relevant questions to ask:
. (1) Does HB 1093 enable developers and property owners to create entire communities of single family rental houses? (More information on Build-to-Rent communities: < https:// www.eisneramper.com/build-to-rent-1121/ > < https://www.wsj.com/articles/built-to-rent- suburbs-are-poised-to-spread-across-the-u-s-11623075610 >)
. (2) Does HB 1093 prevent municipalities and counties from enforcing rental caps in Condominiums, Townhouses or Single Family Associations with an HOA or POA because it cannot enforce any restrictions?
. (3) Does HB 1093 enable corporate home rental companies to buy as many properties as they choose in existing communities and lease them with no municipal or county oversight on permitting, conditions or limitations?
Cities and counties could become unable to stop such developments, or control where they’re built, because they could not “enact or enforce any” restrictions on residential land or dwellings.
HB 1093 is currently sponsored by Dale Washburn 141st District and is now in the House Judiciary Committee for review. Georgia residents and leaders who value the integrity of their communities should contact the bill sponsor or members of the House Judiciary Committee to tell them to vote no for HB 1093.
