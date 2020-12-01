A proposed mega-development on Jesse Cronic Rd. in Braselton has again been deferred before the Braselton Planning Commission.
An attorney for developers, Braselton 38 LLC, asked the planning board on Nov. 30 for another deferral on a proposed rezoning of 39 acres for a large-scale planned unit development (PUD).
"We think it's best and in the best interest of the city and our situation that this matter be deferred to your next regular meeting in January," said attorney Doug Dillard. "We would also welcome the opportunity to meet with anyone who's here tonight who didn't like the intent of this application."
The project calls for a 360-unity multi-family development, a 150-unit senior living facility, a day care center, a medical office facility, a self-storage building and business service spaces.
At build-out, the project is projected to be an investment of around $108 million.
Developers of the proposed project submitted an updated plan on Nov. 19 that included additional retail or restaurant space and updated siting of buildings on the property.
The project has been deferred several times since it was first proposed in July.
The property is currently zoned for manufacturing and distribution use.
City planners gave mixed reviews of the project in their report, saying the PUD might be a better use of the property than manufacturing, but that the multifamily aspect doesn't follow the city's comprehensive plan guidelines.
RETAIL SPACE APPROVED
In other business on Nov. 30, the planning board gave approval for a conditional use of property on .72 acres in Hall County near the hospital for a drive-thru food location. The property if part of the Riverstone development.
Developers hope to bring in a national smoothie chain to the location.
