The future of Braselton’s public art will now be shaped by a master plan and an advisory council that will form soon. The 42-page public art master plan was approved last week by the Braselton Town Council.
“I’m excited because having a plan means that it will be cohesive,” Braselton town manager Jennifer Scott said. “We’ll have a plan, not just placing the art, but also maintaining it and making sure that it is taken care of long-term.”
Braselton has already added some art to public spaces with murals and decorative cross walks downtown and custom-made iron work at a pecan-tree park on Grand Hickory Dr. The expectation is that more art will begin to populate the town once the organizational work with the art council is complete.
“I don’t expect it to happen immediately, but I would say, absolutely, once there’s an arts council, I think there’s an expectation that there will be art,” Scott said.
Creating an art council and master plan grew out of the Braselton Town Council’s all-day planning meeting back in the spring. During that session, a public art program emerged as a topic of discussion.
“I think it was just seeing other communities, mostly south of us, who were having events to showcase their art,” Scott said. “I think it was just seeing it in other communities and thinking how much they wanted that here.”
Scott arranged meetings with officials from one of those communities — the City of Suwanee — to glean ideas. She then reached out to one of the state's best-known companies for coordinating public art plans. A representative from that group and Braselton’s 10-member public art steering committee formulated the master plan. The process of preparing that document included gathering public input, both online and in open houses.
Still, there are a couple more steps to take before movement on any art planning starts.
Members of the art council must first be appointed following an application process. The art council will consist of seven members and two alternates. Those members will likely be voted on by the town council in February.
The town’s attorney must also establish the art council as a non-profit entity with a 501-C-3 designation.
Scott will serve as the public art coordinator for the group, though she may eventually have a staff member assist her in those duties.
Once the council is active, multiple areas are targeted under the master plan as potential locations for art.
“This is town-wide,” Scott said. “We’ll be looking at expanding the art project to do more outside of downtown.”
The list does still include a host downtown spots: the edge of greenspace at the town green, the brick plaza in front of the Braselton Brothers Store, along Hwy. 53, along Centennial Way and Davis St. and the parking deck. But the master plan also calls for projects along the town’s corridors — Hwy. 53, Hwy. 211, Hwy. 124, Friendship Rd., Spout Springs Rd. and the LifePath — as well as the town’s gateway points on Hwy. 53, 211, 124 and 347. The plan also points to Braselton’s parks, the Mulberry River Walk and the intersection of Spout Springs Rd. and Friendship Rd. in West Braselton.
Among the directives listed in the master plan is for all town department heads to consider opportunities to incorporate art into capital improvement projects.
“For instance, when we’re doing the library expansion, there’s an outdoor garden,” Scott said. “The library director has been thinking about what art we could put in the garden.”
As for other future art possibilities around town, Scott noted that Braselton’s Downtown Development Authority — which spearheaded the existing art projects downtown — is interested in having a mural painted at the bottom of terrace of the Braselton Brothers Store on Davis St.
“I think it’s a great idea,” Scott said.
