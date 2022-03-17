Braselton’s Mulberry Riverwalk will close Monday (March 21) to accommodate construction for the Mulberry River streambank restoration project, according to a press release from the town.
The project will restore and stabilize portions of the west bank of the Mulberry River and will protect the town’s water and wastewater infrastructure, as well as the riverwalk.
Following completion of the project in 12-18 months, the town will begin to restore and rebuild the section of trail in this area.
During the restoration process, numerous trucks will be hauling surplus earth from the riverbank to an offsite location. Equipment and material will also be delivered for the restoration process. This will require truck traffic in and around Fisk Falls Dr., Madrid Falls Dr. and Liberty Church Rd.
“Please bear with us during these inconveniences,” town officials said in the press release.
