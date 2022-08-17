Even as a 6-year-old, Holden Helcher had strong memories of his dad.
Helcher remembered a father making time for him no matter how demanding his patrol had been or how long he’d been tied up in court on police matters.
“I remember all the things that a young 6-year-old remembers playing with his dad,” Helcher said. “My dad was, as far as dad standards go, probably one of the best fathers I could have ever had.”
Helcher lost his father, Todd Helcher, on July 25, 2005 — just over 17 years ago – in an automobile accident just as his shift ended. His father is the only Braselton police officer to be killed in the line of duty and one of seven Jackson County law enforcement officers to have died on the job.
Now, nearly two decades later, Holden Helcher, 23, rides the same streets his father once patrolled and helps protect the same town his father once served.
Helcher has worked as a Braselton police officer for little over a year and said he often struggles to find the right words about carrying on his late father’s legacy in the town where he worked.
“I don’t know that there is a word to truly describe the feeling,” Helcher said. “There will be some days that I come into work, and it’s just a normal day to work. And then there’s other days you come into work, and it’s all those memories come back to you. It’s been simply a unique experience.”
DREAMS AND TRAGEDY
Helcher, who spent his childhood in both Clarksville and Blairsville, was determined to become a police officer from about the time he could walk. His mother, Amy, tailored miniature police uniforms for him as a child as he dreamt of wearing a badge. Though emulating his police-officer dad was a major motivating factor, he loved what the job stood for.
“A large portion of it was dad,” Helcher explained, “but the job itself, the purpose that we serve to the community and serve to protect innocent people, that’s what really highlighted to me the reason why I wanted to do this.”
Helcher recalled the day his father died. The family had planned to travel to Helcher’s grandmother’s house, but his father called the night before and told them to stay put. He had a bad feeling.
Instead, his father — who was commuting each day from Clarkesville to Braselton — would meet them the next day when his shift ended.
Helcher remembers his mother feeling an uneasiness, too. She awoke in the early hours of the morning, panicked, and came to check on him and his siblings. About two hours later, his mother received the horrifying news of the accident.
Another driver had turned in front of Helcher’s father as he traveled down Hwy. 365 in his police department truck. The collision caused the vehicle to overturn and Todd Helcher was ejected. He was later pronounced dead at Northeast Georgia Medical Center.
Helcher said family members — trying to keep themselves updated — didn’t tell him or his siblings about what had occurred. Helcher would accidentally learn of his father’s death after seeing a Channel 2 news report.
“It didn’t really register to me what had occurred until later on,” Helcher said. “I knew something had happened to my dad and something bad had happened, but I didn’t know it was going to have the impact on me that it did.”
Longtime Braselton police chief Terry Esco said Todd Helcher, a sergeant on the force and a 10-year veteran of law enforcement, was a “top-notch officer,” one especially adept at DUI and narcotics cases. News of his death, which Esco learned of as he was about to attend a conference in Savannah, was devastating. He said the death of an officer is much like losing a family member.
“I still have moments with it even to this day ... That’s just something you don’t get over,” Esco said.
The community rallied around the Helcher family with support and donations in wake of the tragedy. YearOne even hosted a benefit car show. But the years that followed were understandably hard. Helcher and his siblings had to grow up without their father. And he saw the toll his father’s death had on his mother: a single mom raising three children while trying to fill two parenting roles.
He came to view his mother as a pillar of strength — a person whom he calls “the best mother in the world.”
“As much as I like to contribute a lot of credit to who I am to my dad,” Helcher said, “my mom is the one that raised me and taught me all the things about how to be a man as far as she could and definitely had the biggest influence in my life.”
‘A FEEL-GOOD MOMENT, FOR SURE’
Helcher stayed busy growing up, steadfast in his goal of becoming a police officer. He played multiple sports as a youth and was a straight-A student (not making a B until college). At 14, he joined an explorer program for teens interested in careers in law enforcement while being active in other student organizations in high school.
Helcher’s chance to become a police officer came fairly quickly. While attending the University of North Georgia, a position in their police department opened up. Helcher — somewhat frustrated with school at that point — was ready to make money in his chosen profession. Helcher’s mom had tried to convince him to seek another line of work.
“She didn’t want to worry as a mother,” Helcher said. “ … She doesn’t want a spouse to go through what she had to go through. But she supports me. She loves me. She’s my biggest fan. Always has been and always will be.”
Helcher graduated from Athens Region Basic Law Enforcement Training Center in 2019. Esco (along with Braselton Major Michael Steffman) attended Helcher’s commencement ceremony and told him he’d be waiting on him in two years.
Sure enough, Esco had a spot for Helcher on the Braselton force after he’d fulfilled his two-year obligation to the University of North Georgia’s police department.
“It was a bit of a feel-good moment for sure,” Helcher said. “Kind of like a hallmark moment where all my dreams and everything I wanted to do (came true).
“After dad passed, I knew always in the back of my mind I wanted to come to Braselton, not only to work where he worked and ride the same streets and do the same job, but I can remember visiting Braselton as a kid. It was a beautiful small town.”
The job has also afforded Helcher the chance to work under Esco, his father’s old boss, whom he’s known since age 6.
Helcher joked that Esco — the town’s police chief of 32 years — is “kind of like a grandpa to me.”
“We cut up. We joke around,” Helcher said. “But he’s the chief. I treat him with respect and give him the respect that he’s earned. But it’s kind of like a grandpa situation. We’ll joke back-and-forth every now and again.”
Esco recalled a conversation he had with Helcher back when Helcher was a child.
“He told me when he was 6 years old, he was going to come work for me,” he said. “And he did, and I’m very happy he did.”
Helcher called being an officer in Braselton, which he describes as having a small-town feel, “very rewarding.” As for the life of a police officer in general, Helcher said he doesn’t think there’s another job out there that he’d want to do. But there are trying days within the profession he always wanted.
“Especially with the media influence on the perception of law enforcement,” he said. “It’s definitely made the job a lot more difficult, especially when certain people paint you with a broad paint brush. They don’t take into consideration my character, who I am as a person.”
“And I try to treat everyone with courtesy, respect and professionalism,” he continued. “I don’t know them. I’ve never met them before. I have no right to have any bias or judgment toward them, and I just ask the same in return.”
Naturally, Helcher worries for his safety from time-to-time, saying he feels a “sixth sense” during particular calls — the turning of the stomach or the neck hair standing up when he arrives upon some situations.
“I might not make it — my guys might not make it,” he said. “But, at the end of the day, you have a job to do. You signed up for it, and I’ll do whatever it takes to protect innocent lives, as well as the guys right beside me.”
‘FINISHING WHAT HE STARTED’
Helcher’s work has drawn praise from Esco. The chief notes Helcher’s ability to communicate with the public during calls and his excellent report writing.
“Just overall, at his age, he’s going to be a very good police officer,” Esco said. “He will really move up in my opinion.”
But most notably Helcher, like his father, excels with DUI and narcotics cases.
“He knows how to find that stuff,” Esco said.
Those cases are a common bond between he and his father, Helcher said.
“He wanted to make sure that families on the roadways were safe and nobody was going to be causing a crash from impaired driving,” Helcher said. “If I can go out here, whether it’s a call or proactive patrol and I end up finding a driver that’s operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol or narcotics, whatever it may be, it kind of makes me feeling like I’m finishing what he started.”
When he considers the personal meaning of working in Braselton 17 years after his father’s passing, he points to something his mother once told him.
“This is the way my mom has put it, and I didn’t see it until I got older: I’m chasing a ghost I’ll never catch,” Helcher said. “This has kind of helped me put a stop to the chase. I’ve made it to where dad was, the final place. I feel like I’ve done a good job as far as my career so far and the things I’ve achieved.”
Then again, Helcher feels he’s “always going to be chasing that ghost” in a way.
“I try not to, but it’s inevitable, but it (working here) has definitely helped the healing process,” he said. “It’s been 17 years. It hurts like it did the day before, but life goes on, reality sets in. You’ve just got to go out and make the best of what you have.”
