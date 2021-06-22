The Town of Braselton has approved its budget for FY22.
The town is expecting a 31% increase in its General Fund for the upcoming year.
The city council voted on the budget June 18 in a called meeting.
GENERAL FUND
The town's General Fund, its main governmental fund, is slated to net $7.45 million in revenues in FY22, 31% higher than the town's FY21 budget.
Most of the anticipated revenue increases come from projected higher sales taxes, hotel/motel taxes and alcoholic beverage taxes. Various other franchise fees are also expected to go up in FY22.
Braselton doesn't levy a city property tax.
In expenses, Braselton expects its General Fund to have $5.57 million in expenses, leaving a balance of $1.87 million to go toward debt service and reserves.
WATER & SEWER
Braselton expects to have revenues form its water and sewerage operations of $11 million in FY22, up from $9.5 million budgeted in FY21.
After expenses and debt payments, Braselton expects to net $2.1 million from its water and sewer operations in the year.
OTHER FUNDS
In its other funds, Braselton has the following budgets:
• Stormwater Fund: $375,000
• Civic Center Fund: $406,500
• Visitor's Bureau Fund: $2.1 million
• DDA Fund: $130,000
• Urban Redevelopment Agency: $450,000
