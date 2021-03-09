Braselton leaders gave their nod of approval this week to create a joint development authority with Barrow County.
The Braselton Town Council voted Monday, March 8, to agree to create the authority, which could be used as a funding vehicle to attract potential developments to the area. The Barrow County Board of Commissioners is set to discuss the matter at its March 9 meeting.
According to Braselton town manager Jennifer Scott, Barrow County reached out to the town about the proposal.
“They have asked if we would join into a joint development authority with them,” she said. “That way we have a say in economic development that occurs in Braselton in Barrow County and can actually do joint projects together."
Scott added there are a number of things that a development authority can do, including significant tourism projects or park projects. The authority could be used as a funding vehicle to attract developments to the Barrow County portion of Braselton.
“Barrow County feels like Braselton is their gateway. We are the only exit that they have off I-85. They see it as a place where they really want to set a standard,” said Scott.
Scott explained the funding process for development authorities, noting that joint development authorities are typically funded from a percentage development bonds issued for specific projects.
“If there was someone who wanted to build some kind of development in Barrow County and wanted to get some kind of incentive through the joint development authority, typically the way that’s done is through the issuance of development bonds," she said. "The joint development authority gets a percentage of those bonds as payment for the work in issuing them. Then, they use that money to fund their projects.”
Scott also noted that the town wouldn't be giving up control over zoning.
“They don’t decide zoning,” said Scott. “…This is to incentivize a company coming to a property that’s already properly zoned.”
She added that no specific development is currently being targeted.
If approved by the county, the "Barrow-Braselton Joint Development Authority" would be a seven-member board, with four Barrow County appointees and three Braselton appointees. Barrow County's four appointees would include the Barrow BOC chair Pat Graham, interim county manager Kevin Little and two other members, Holt Persinger and Alex Mitchem. Braselton's appointees would include the mayor or the mayor's designee, the town manager and a resident or business owner.
