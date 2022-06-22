The Town of Braselton is moving forward with its 2023 budget.
The town council has approved an FY2023 budget expected to grow by 13.7% in the general fund over the FY22 budget.
The council voted on the budget during a called meeting June 17.
BUDGET
The town projects nearly $8.48 million in general fund revenue, up from $7.45 million budgeted in FY2022. The budget calls for just under $6.02 million in spending — up by $439,140 or 7.9% over FY2022 — leaving $2.46 million for debt service and reserves.
Apart from the general fund budget, the town expects $11.19 million in water and sewer revenue for FY 2023, up slightly from $11.02 million in FY2022.
In other funds, the town has the following budgets:
•Stormwater fund: $425,025
•Civic center fund: $460,010
•Visitor’s bureau fund: $2.79 million
•Downtown development authority fund: $106,085
•Braselton Urban Redevelopment Agency fund: $492,015
SPLOST ADJUSTMENT
In a separate matter, the council also approved changes to how it would allocate $6.16 million in Jackson County SPLOST funds over six years, starting in 2023. The town will now allot 62% to roads and transportation, 3% to community center upgrades and 35% to the town’s civic center bond debt.
The council had previously agreed to put 73% towards roads and transportation, 2% to the community center and 25% towards the civic center bond debt.
