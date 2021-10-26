A local emergency veterinary clinic seeking a new location gained the approval of the Braselton Planning Commission.
The commission voted 5-0 Monday (Oct. 25) to recommend a conditional-use permit for a 1.77-acre tract at 1051 Hwy. 124 in Barrow County for Animal Emergency Care of Braselton (AECOB). The clinic plans to relocate there and build a free-standing facility. The property is currently zoned neighborhood commercial.
The Braselton Town Council will have the final say as it will hold a public hearing over the request on Nov. 4 (4 p.m.) and will vote on it on Nov. 8 (7 p.m.) during its regular business meeting.
The practice, which sees emergency cases only, is located on Hwy. 211 in the Publix shopping center across from Chateau Elan. But Peter Hill, of HDA Architects and the architect for project, said AECOB — the only emergency clinic within about 40 miles — has outgrown that space and proposes a 10,000 square-foot facility at the Hwy. 124 location.
The clinic would continue to treat emergency cases exclusively at the new location and will be open only on nights and weekends. The practice could, however, potentially expand into referral services — such as specialty surgeries or MRI or CT scans — with the additional space it would gain with the new facility.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.