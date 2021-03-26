The Braselton Planning Commission recently approved a request by Old Norcross Investments, Inc., to annex and rezone 55 acres on Hoyt Wood Rd. at Ednaville Rd. for a subdivision.
The commission’s approval of an R-3 zoning request allows the construction of a 106 homes adjacent to the Fox Creek subdivision, under the condition that the developers provide amenities such as a pool and cabana accessible to Fox Creak residents. Developers agreed to include trails so that the subdivision’s amenities are accessible to Fox Creek residents.
Representatives of Old Norcross Investments said that a playground is likely to be included in the amenities offered.
Another condition requires that amenities be maintained by a joint homeowner’s association.
The homes built will be at least 2,000 sq. ft. per dwelling, constructed of brick, stacked stone, cedar shake, stucco or fiber cement siding. Double garages will be included for each unit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.