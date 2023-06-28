A daycare center and a Kroger fuel center expansion have earned recommendations of approval from Braselton’s planning commission.
The board, on Monday (June 26), voted unanimously in favor of both proposals, which will now go before the Braselton Town Council on July 6 (4:30 p.m.) for public hearings.
Both project sites are located in the Hall County portion of Braselton.
Land Development and Engineering requests a Planned Unit Development (PUD) master plan amendment for the daycare facility and a separate office/retail building on 1.6 acres at 5331 Thompson Mill Rd. This proposal would also subdivide this parcel.
Plans call for approximately 10,000 square feet of daycare space and 4,200 square feet of office and retail space.
The site is located next to an Aldi store under construction.
In its recommendation of approval, the planning commission included staff-recommended conditions but amended a condition regarding the office-retail building’s use. The applicant requested the site not be restricted to office use. The planning commission amendment allows for commercial uses permitted under the town’s neighborhood commercial zoning district but will prohibit tattoo parlors and vape shops.
As for the gas station expansion, Kroger seeks conditional use approval for 13.11 acres at 7380 Spout Springs Rd. to nearly double its fuel center. Kroger currently has five fuel dispenser stations and wants to add four more to reduce congestion at the location. Improvements will also add a diesel tank and expand the attendant kiosk to provide an employee bathroom.
No one spoke in opposition to either request.
