A daycare center and a Kroger fuel center expansion have earned recommendations of approval from Braselton’s planning commission.

The board, on Monday (June 26), voted unanimously in favor of both proposals, which will now go before the Braselton Town Council on July 6 (4:30 p.m.) for public hearings.

