Braselton planners said no to a pair of items related to a proposed extension to the Del Webb at Chateau Elan subdivision.

With 3-2 votes on Monday (April 24), the Braselton Planning Commission recommended the denial of two requests required for the applicant, PulteGroup, to add 345 homes. The board had postponed its recommendations for a month following a March 27 public hearing during which residents expressed security and traffic concerns.

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.