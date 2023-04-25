Braselton planners said no to a pair of items related to a proposed extension to the Del Webb at Chateau Elan subdivision.
With 3-2 votes on Monday (April 24), the Braselton Planning Commission recommended the denial of two requests required for the applicant, PulteGroup, to add 345 homes. The board had postponed its recommendations for a month following a March 27 public hearing during which residents expressed security and traffic concerns.
The planning commission’s action is only advisory. Its recommendation will go before the Braselton Town Council, which will decide on the requests.
Pulte seeks annexation and a planned unit development (PUD) zoning for 14.61 acres from Gwinnett County and adjustments to the original master plan, approved in 1999, to move forward with the project.
Pulte plans to develop 28 homes on the annexation tract as a continuation of Del Webb at Chateau Elan. The annexation tract would connect the existing Del Webb at Chateau Elan with two other parcels, already within the town limits, where 255 more homes will be developed. Pulte also proposes a separate residential development of 62 John Wieland homes.
But with its narrow votes, the planning commission recommended the denial of a PUD zoning for the annexation tract and the amendments from the original master plan.
Planning commission members Keith Keith Kloiber, Tom Logan and Marc Carson voted to deny the requests, while Stephanie Braselton Williams and new planning commission member Shawn Greiner opposed denial.
Logan made motions to deny both requests. Before motioning to deny the PUD zoning, he asked planning director Kevin Keller if the annexation portion would qualify for a PUD as a stand-alone, to which he was told it would not. Logan then asked for a denial of the PUD request.
Logan later motioned for denial of the PUD master plan amendments after questioning Del Webb at Chateau’s current qualifications as a PUD, noting a separation between the subdivision and Chateau Elan and its PUD in 2015.
Pulte’s requests drew a standing-only crowd to a March 27 planning commission public hearing, and residents — many wearing green shirts in opposition — again filled the meeting room of the Braselton Police and Municipal Court building on Monday as the board revisited the matter.
The planning commission again heard from Pulte and those who opposed the project.
Joy Basham, speaking Monday, said citizens in opposition requested that Pulte eliminate a proposed access point to the development at Duncan Creek Rd., using either a cul-de-sac or a gate with a berm. Basham said removing the Duncan Creek Rd. access would prevent dirt bikes and golf carts from entering the neighborhood. It would also restrict drivers from using the new phase of Del Webb as a cut-through to help them access Spout Springs, Thompson Mill and Friendship roads.
Julie Sellers, representing Pulte, said eliminating that access point would force all residential traffic to travel through the existing Del Webb at Chateau Elan access points.
“You would be adding additional homes but no other access,” Sellers said. “From a safety standpoint, we would absolutely object to that.”
More discussion of Putle’s proposal, and a possible decision, are set for early May.
The town council will hold a public hearing over Pulte’s requests on May 4 (4:30 p.m.), with a potential vote on May 8 (7 p.m.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.