The Braselton Planning Commission has recommended approval of an annexation and rezoning request for 2.14 acres at 905 New Liberty Church Rd. in Jackson County for three-single family lots.
The planning board voted 5-0 Monday (Jan. 23) in favor of the proposal from applicant Jakob Sullins to annex the property and rezone it from agricultural (A-2 in Jackson County) to residential (R-1). The parcel would be subdivided into three lots to build three five-bedroom houses. The estimated price point of the homes is $500,000.
